Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787,154 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

ERIC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1315 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,700,000.00%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

