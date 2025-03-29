First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 520,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,546. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

