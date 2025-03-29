First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 520,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,546. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
