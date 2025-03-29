Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.16.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Five Below Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $182.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

