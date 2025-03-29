Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $17.24 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Dividend History for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

