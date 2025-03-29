Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Buys C$17,372.31 in Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.
Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,377.52.
- On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,020.00.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MHC.UN stock opened at C$24.78 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a market cap of C$350.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.28.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
