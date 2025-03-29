Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Buys C$17,372.31 in Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.

Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,377.52.

On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,020.00.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHC.UN stock opened at C$24.78 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a market cap of C$350.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHC.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHC.UN

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.