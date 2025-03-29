FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.49. Approximately 67,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 71,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.