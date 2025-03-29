flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 15,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

flyExclusive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

Institutional Trading of flyExclusive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in flyExclusive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in flyExclusive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.