Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortescue Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 159,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.67. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

