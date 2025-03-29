Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.36 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $814.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.02.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

