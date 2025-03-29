Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

