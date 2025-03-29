Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $106,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

