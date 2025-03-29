Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Redfin by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Redfin
In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin
Redfin Trading Down 0.1 %
RDFN opened at $10.21 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.90.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
See Also
