Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 12,570 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COGT. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $737.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

