Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $218,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

