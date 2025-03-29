Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
FRHLF stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
