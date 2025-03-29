Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $862,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.