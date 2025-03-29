Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 650 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 0.0% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

