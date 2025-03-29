GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.