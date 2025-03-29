GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $80.01 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.