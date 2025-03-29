GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $60,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

