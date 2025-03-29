Gene Foca Sells 23,475 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares in the company, valued at $994,159.16. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Getty Images stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
