Gene Foca Sells 23,475 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares in the company, valued at $994,159.16. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

