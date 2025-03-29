genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 5,960,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,857,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.04.

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. genedrive had a negative return on equity of 191.22% and a negative net margin of 1,412.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that genedrive plc will post 209.9999867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

