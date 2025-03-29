Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA GEND opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $622,200.00 and a PE ratio of 18.41. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
About Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF
