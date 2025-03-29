Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GEODF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

