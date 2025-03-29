Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Kiril Mugerman Purchases 110,300 Shares

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman acquired 110,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.10.
Geomega Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Geomega Resources stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Geomega Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geomega Resources
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.