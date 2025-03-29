Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Kiril Mugerman Purchases 110,300 Shares

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman acquired 110,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.10.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Geomega Resources stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

