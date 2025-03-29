Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Down 9.9 %

GEVO opened at $1.14 on Friday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.72.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Gevo by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 812,870 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

