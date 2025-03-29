Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.69. 964,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,239. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,910 shares of company stock valued at $767,739. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
