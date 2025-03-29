Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 298.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 580449063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.21) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.08) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($6.17).

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.99. The company has a market capitalization of £44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Glencore’s payout ratio is -280.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glencore

In other news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £151,000 ($195,443.96). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.