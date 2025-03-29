Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.90. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 100 shares.
Global Acquisitions Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Global Acquisitions Company Profile
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Acquisitions
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.