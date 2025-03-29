Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

