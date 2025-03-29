Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

