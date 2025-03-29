Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %
GTIM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.