Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

GTIM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.