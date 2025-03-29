Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

GTIM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

