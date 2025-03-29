Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after buying an additional 138,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

