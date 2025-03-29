Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 76,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 488,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.