Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 579,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 84,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

