Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 579,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 84,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.