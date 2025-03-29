Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
GRNNF stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.00.
About Grand City Properties
