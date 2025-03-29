Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 11,200 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, with a total value of C$105,168.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$11.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

