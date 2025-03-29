Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 14th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

