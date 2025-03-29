Great Wall Motor (GWLLF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $41.27 billion for the quarter.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
