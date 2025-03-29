Great Wall Motor (GWLLF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $41.27 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

