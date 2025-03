Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.02 ($0.10), with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grit is a leading, London-listed pan-African impact real estate investor and solutions provider. We invest in and actively manage a diverse portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term lease with high-quality multi-national tenants.

We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.

Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.