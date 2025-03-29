GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 13.9% – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 24,388,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 28,376,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.70.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

