Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

