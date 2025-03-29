HC Wainwright Cuts Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target to $19.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACRV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

