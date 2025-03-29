Head to Head Comparison: China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) & Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD)

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) and China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of China Xiangtai Food shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Smithfield Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00 China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Smithfield Foods currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than China Xiangtai Food.

This table compares Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smithfield Foods $14.19 billion 0.56 $892.37 million $2.27 8.91 China Xiangtai Food $80.50 million 0.15 -$45.61 million N/A N/A

Smithfield Foods has higher revenue and earnings than China Xiangtai Food.

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats China Xiangtai Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

About China Xiangtai Food

(Get Free Report)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company also provides sausage, bacon, canned meat, and sliced and ground pork. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.