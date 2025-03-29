Head-To-Head Survey: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 1 3 1 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,247.54%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -1,730.00% -226.01% -109.75% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beyond Air and Valeritas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $3.02 million 6.19 -$60.24 million ($1.06) -0.26 Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Valeritas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

