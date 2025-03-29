Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 883,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Highland Copper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Highland Copper
Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
