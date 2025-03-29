Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 883,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

