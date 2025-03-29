Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in March

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 376.0 days.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $14.78 during trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

