HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 6,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,503% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

(Get Free Report)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.